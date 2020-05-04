Mailbag: Johnson would be a fine commissioner

Mailbag: Johnson would be a fine commissioner

{{featured_button_text}}

A great leader is someone who demonstrates what is possible. They inspire others and create confidence in those around them through encouragement.

A great leader is respectful — not only to those around them but also in their quality of work.

Great leaders have vision because they understand strength in unity. They lead by actions, setting examples and their desire to serve.

I‘m so extremely proud of you, Kerry Johnson! Please join me in voting for Kerry Johnson for Linn County commissioner.

Sydnee Mote

Independence

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News