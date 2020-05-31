Mailbag: Keep Mac Forest open, bring a mask

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Did you know that the McDonald-Dunn Forest opening is tentative, based on whether people comply with the special rules in force during the pandemic?

Among those rules is a requirement that you “Bring and wear a mask when encountering other users.” That, of course, means that you would virtually always be wearing the mask at parking areas and trail heads, as well as when you pass other users on a road or trail. It also could be important to have it on when you come to a blind corner on a trail.

Other rules are as you might expect: At least 6 feet of social distancing, dogs leashed at trail heads and when around others, leave no trace (restrooms are closed and there is no garbage pickup.) See the rules and further discussion at https://cf.forestry.oregonstate.edu/recreation-update. There are posted notices at every forest entry, though you might have to look around to find them.

Like many of you, I love having the forests open. I’m hoping that all users can follow these basic rules of consideration for others. Do, please, realize that many users are older or otherwise in vulnerable groups.

Doris deLespinasse

Corvallis

