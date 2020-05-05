Mailbag: Let Corvallis hike in McDonald Forest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Early in the coronavirus pandemic, Oregon State University closed the McDonald-Dunn Forest. Signs indicate that OSU did this because they could not enforce social distancing.

Neither the governor’s order nor federal guidance indicate that hiking and biking should be restricted, and national lands have largely stayed open, with a few targeted closures to decrease congregating and congestion. City parks are also open, though high-risk areas such as playgrounds are closed. In these pages on April 5, reader David Reinert reached out for an explanation, but none came.

OSU is now sending workers into the forest to police the stay-out order. One person aggressively confronted me and my children last week, taking my photo, threatening to call a deputy, and telling me I was a bad parent for walking on an empty forest road with my kids and dog. How this was deemed “essential” by the university escapes me.

I am a doctor and an epidemiologist. I support the recommendations to stay home when possible and social-distance when in public, but OSU’s decision is without scientific basis. The forest is 10,000 acres and our town has 50,000 residents. We have plenty of room to roam while maintaining 6-foot gaps, and the fellow rule breakers I have encountered are keeping appropriate spacing. It is time to reconsider the poor decision to close the forest.