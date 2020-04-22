Mailbag: Let's get the facts straight

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In his letter of April 7, James Farmer states:

1. Our country is set up to self-govern and the state is responsible for our supplies in the pandemic. A pandemic is global. It is the federal government’s responsibility to help states in times of disaster. That’s why we have FEMA.

2. What was Gov. Brown doing to protect Oregonians? True. She did not act decisively on March 3, but delayed until March 16 to act after pressure by school districts and others.

3. Obama did nothing to stop H1N1 because of open borders. Nonsense! True, 12,000 Americans did die in 2009-10, out of approximately 65 million people! COVID-19 is 11,850 out of 380,000 as I write this. However, Obama did the following immediately!

From Politifact: April 15, 2009: first infection identified; April 26, 2009: the Obama administration declared a public health emergency and the CDC began releasing antiviral drugs to treat the H1N1 flu; April 30, 2009: Obama formally asked Congress for $1.5 billion to fight the outbreak, and later asked for nearly $9 billion.

4. The virus came through our open borders. Yes. They are open to all with visas, which means it was brought here by both Chinese nationals with visas and American citizens with passports.