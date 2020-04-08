Mailbag: Let's make Circle safer for citizens

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I was heartened to read that the city is re-evaluating the design of Circle Boulevard (in Corvallis) to make it safer for the citizens of these neighborhoods.

Whenever I want to take my 6-year-old for a bike ride or a walk to the park, we are confronted with drivers blasting down Circle Boulevard with few options for safe crossings unless we go all the way to the major intersections.

It’s astonishing that Circle Boulevard is 35 miles per hour. Many drivers cruise at least 40 MPH between Highland Drive and Kings Boulevard, making pedestrian crossing perilous. Given the neighborhoods that line this street, Circle should have a max of 25 or 30 MPH to allow residents safe access to and from their neighborhoods without fear of death.

A few years back the city installed a protected crossing on Circle at 17th Street after a pedestrian was struck by a motorist and seriously injured while trying to cross. Even this protected crossing is inadequate and terrifying to cross. I’m always afraid to step out with my son for fear a distracted driver will blow through the flashing lights and run us over. Do we want a repeat of the tragic events of South Third Street?