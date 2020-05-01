Mailbag: Limits on rights appropriate for now

Article 10 of the Bill of Rights: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” According to the preamble to the Constitution, one purpose of the government is to “promote the general welfare (of the people).” Furthermore, the Constitution outlines the means for its amendment, making clear that nothing in it is to be taken as an absolute.
Within the Constitution is a system of separation of powers that includes judicial oversight of all legislative and executive actions. Therefore, for anyone to claim that governors or Congress have no right to impose temporary limits on citizens’ rights in order to preserve and protect the general welfare of all citizens in the face of a serious health or safety threat to which many have chosen to place their own personal and economic interests and desires above that of the rest of the citizenry is blatantly self-centered and dangerous.
Robert B. Harris, Ph. D
Albany
