Mailbag: No perils to pumping gas

In response to the editorial of April 1, if the state can temporarily suspend its rule against self-service fueling, it’s really time to go the whole way and eliminate the rule once and for all.
“Hardly anyone really wants to do that task right now during the novel coronavirus pandemic” — says who?
If I really need gas, I’ll put on my gloves, chase the attendant away to maintain social distance, insert the credit card, fuel up and be gone with the wind. I do it now for my diesel truck with absolutely no problem. As the editorial states, “It’s not rocket science, after all.”
So, what real problems have been reported in Oregon counties that do allow residents to pump their own fuel? Where have all the tragic explosions happened in the state for those who do pump their fuel?
You also said, “The state has shifted the risk associated with pumping gas from the worker to the consumer.” Define the “risks.” What’s next? Is a rule going to be enacted that we won’t be able to put fuel in a portable container and then “dispense” it in our lawnmower at home?
Finally, you “reluctantly support” the ban on pumping my own gas, because it provides thousands of jobs in Oregon. Give readers the factual number of jobs employed to pump gas to support an already weak argument. I believe that all Oregonians should have the option to pump their own fuel. Period.
Dennis Ruth
Corvallis
