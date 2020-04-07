Mailbag: No tax return, no $1,200 check

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Your article “Not Everyone Will Get Checks” was timely and informative, but it didn’t really give complete information about one class of people who won’t get their $1,200 — people who didn’t file their income tax returns for tax year 2018, and don’t intend to file this year.

Unless those people are receiving either Social Security benefits, SSI (Supplemental Security Income), or veteran’s benefits, they will not get the bailout check.

The answer may be simple — either file a 2019 tax year return (still more than three months until the delayed deadline of July 15), even if no taxes are owed; alternatively, file a return for 2018 (there won’t be a penalty for late filing if there are no taxes due).

It may also be necessary to contact the IRS (a help line phone number is scheduled to be posted soon on the www.irs.gov website) if a person doesn’t receive a check in the next few months. (Unfortunately, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, AARP has temporarily suspended its free tax filing help, but hopes to resume offering this resource in the near future — check https://www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide for updates.)

John Tietjen

Corvallis

