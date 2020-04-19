Mailbag: Numbers don't lie on pandemics

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mr. Farmer opined (Mailbag, April 7) that states govern themselves, but during emergencies like health pandemics, massive wildfires, hurricanes and the like, states rely on the federal government (FEMA) to mitigate the effects of the damage.

President Obama had a federal law in place to ensure nursing homes had infectious disease oversight, but last summer, the Trump administration scrapped that. Obviously many deaths have occurred in these homes, so we can characterize that as a very poor decision.

Mr. Farmer also said the last Oregon legislative session was spent "trying to change our climate with our tax dollars." Actually, what happened was the Republican lawmakers paid with our tax dollars walked out.

Economic adviser Peter Navarro penned a memo to his colleagues in the Trump Cabinet on Jan. 29 warning of this pandemic causing the deaths of 5 million and $6 trillion in economic losses. And one month later, at a rally, Trump said it was a Democratic hoax. Tell that to the 20,000 dead and 30% unemployed. Deplorable!

Another falsehood from Mr. Farmer was that during the H1N1 pandemic in 2009, Obama did nothing. In April 2009, with only 20 confirmed cases (not deaths) in the U.S., he declared a public heath emergency giving hospital systems time to prepare for what was declared a pandemic in June 2009.