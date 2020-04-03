Mailbag: Only Trump can solve this problem

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Whatever anyone thinks about President Trump, there is one hellish problem that only he can solve — and it may be too late already for many of our doctors, nurses, other medical staff and first responders.

Trump has called himself a wartime president. Well, if he is that, then he needs to muster all the troops, but he is not, and he is letting the country down, unforgivably. He has had since January, when he learned about the virus, to assess what should be done to prepare our country for the looming spread of this virus.

He finally invoked the Defense Production Act about a week ago, but has not used it to require businesses to make the masks and gowns immediately and in the tremendous numbers needed.

I can’t sleep at night, thinking about how the hospital staffs around this nation, especially in the epicenters of this pandemic, are risking their lives unnecessarily, because Trump can’t seem to get his act together and muster the troops (business/industry) to get working on this!