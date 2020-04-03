Mailbag: Oregon leaders fail test in crisis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Only in Oregon do we have a governor that lacks leadership. Kate Brown’s press conference on COVID-19 was so confusing that even the liberal news media bashed her. It’s obvious that she is incapable of making big decisions. For some reason Oregon has to do things differently, and that’s not always good. While other states clearly identify non-essential and essential businesses, Oregon’s leaders can’t seem to follow the example, and the result is mass confusion. While the rest of the country uses the term “shelter in place,” Oregon’s governor has to create a new term: “stay home, stay healthy.” It sounds like something concocted by a marketing whiz. Apparently, Kate and her crew missed the lesson on the KISS principle. Keep it simple, stupid.

Oregon is only one of two states where you can’t pump your own gasoline. Just another stupid law that puts Oregon in the “weird” category. But now our enlightened leaders have relaxed the ban for a couple of weeks to allow us regular peons to pump our own fuel. So, all those reasons for not allowing the public to pump fuel must have just been lies. Of course, probably 75% of Oregonians have never pumped fuel and don’t know how. This is the goal of the nanny state, government knows best.