Mailbag: Oregon should hold a COVID contest

Tom Bruch’s letter (May 20) regarding the very likely increase in coronavirus cases as places open up and a suggestion for states to compete as a motivation to take the necessary steps to hold down the numbers was excellent.

Like Gov. Cuomo of New York, he presents the facts of the exponential growth of the virus. We watch Gov. Cuomo’s daily briefings, which not only share the facts re the virus, but he also always affirms and encourages the people of New York in their efforts to contain the spread.

New York now has a contest going for folks to produce the best 30-second video on why we should wear masks and practice social distancing. His May 20 briefing, available on YouTube, shows the five finalist videos so far. They are amazing, creative and true. Are Oregonians as “Tough, Smart, Loyal and Loving” as New Yorkers?

Cammie Bella

Corvallis

