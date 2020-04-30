Mailbag: OSU needs to commit to faculty

Recent communications from Oregon State University leadership praise the hard work and dedication of OSU faculty, thanking us for all we do and assuring us our efforts during these trying times are valued.
However, these words ring hollow in light of their actions during contract negotiations, where compensation discussions have been stalled since May 2019.
Administration seems to value instructors less than does any other public institution in Oregon.
Instructors perform the bulk of teaching undergraduate students at OSU, yet our compensation lags behind that of our colleagues at other institutions in the area, including Linn-Benton and Chemeketa community colleges. Our class sizes and other responsibilities grow every year, but our pay doesn’t keep pace with inflation, let alone acknowledge the skyrocketing costs of living in Corvallis.
This forces many of us to live elsewhere. Our paychecks and tax dollars are not circulating in the local economy, and we’re less able to put down roots and contribute to the community. These practices may mean greater financial flexibility for the administration, but they mean greater insecurity for the rest of us.
We didn’t go into teaching to get rich. We did it because we believe in public education and in working toward the greater good. All we’re asking for is a paycheck that keeps up with the cost of living and compensation that is consistent, predictable, transparent and fair. We’ve all made sacrifices as part of our commitment to OSU — isn’t it time for OSU to make a commitment to us?
Tony Vogt
Corvallis
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!