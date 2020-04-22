Mailbag: Pandemic a pretext for taking freedoms

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

During this COVID-19 pandemic, as all are taking care to protect ourselves and our loved ones from harm, we, at the same time, should be outraged that our “leaders” have taken it upon themselves to use this opportunity to abrogate our precious freedoms. They have no right to do so, and we, if we are to continue to be a free people, instead of meekly following orders should be screaming from our windows and rooftops in protest at their disgraceful attempt to contravene these freedoms.

These leaders certainly may advise, recommend, urge and do their best with the knowledge they have at hand to convince we citizens to use good judgment to protect ourselves and others.

Americans have a Bill of Rights that give us the freedom to express ourselves, to assemble in protest and to worship in our own way. There are no exceptions. It was not without cause that the authors of these rights set them down plainly in the United States Constitution. It was their intent to protect citizens from just such as an event as this pandemic and therefore to prevent leaders, not deserving of the name, from giving themselves dictatorial authority over us.