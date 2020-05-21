Mailbag: Pandemic exposes education problems

At the risk of stating the obvious, life as we know it has been significantly altered by the coronavirus.
One of the effects of this pandemic, however, will be to expose the problems, issues and shortcomings of our higher education system — namely, our public universities.
First — the problems. The cost of a college education has skyrocketed over the years, yet average annual salaries have barely moved. If a college education is meant to prepare graduates for well-paying jobs, by this measure universities have failed. Tuition increases annually, and typically at twice the rate of inflation. Student debt continues to increase to all-time highs.
Fees are placed squarely on the backs of students, and are increased at will by universities, as these can be implemented without outside approval. There is no more mention of a four-year degree, as universities typically have become so inefficient that five- and six-year degrees are now the norm. Lastly, graduation rates at public universities are abysmal, typically around 60%.
Universities spend with abandon, both in terms of operating costs (increased staffing for myriad positions not related to teaching) and with capital expenditures (with millions spent annually on new/renovated buildings). The conversation by the university leadership is we need to “enable greater access” to college, and that universities are entitled to increased government aid. Seriously?
Now students are starting to protest — let’s hope this continues and drives necessary and overdue changes. Hopefully, the students (customers) can make significant, positive and lasting changes.
Jim Kildea
Philomath
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!