Mailbag: Pandemic response was mishandled

In his letter (Mailbag, April 7), James Farmer claims that Obama did nothing to slow down or stop the H1N1 pandemic in 2009, that open borders contributed to the problem, and that states are responsible for pandemic responses.

The H1N1 flu originated in North America, not overseas, so closing the borders would have done almost nothing to prevent its spread. There were over 12,000 deaths attributed to H1N1 in the first year, with a fatality rate of 0.02%, far lower than the rate for those with COVID-19, which is about 3.2%. COVID-19 has killed more than 12,000 people after only three months.

Within two weeks of the first reported H1N1 infection, in California, Obama declared a public health emergency and soon asked Congress for billions of dollars to fight H1N1. Flu test kits were available in a few weeks, and a vaccine followed in about six months. Sure, mistakes were made, but they pale in comparison to the way Trump has mishandled the current pandemic.

The response to a pandemic, by its very nature, must be managed and coordinated at the federal level. A scattershot approach by states and federal incompetence, as we see now, are disastrously ineffectual.

Stephen Lawson

Corvallis

