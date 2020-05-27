Mailbag: Pandemic used as excuse to cut COLA

I am writing to draw attention to Oregon State University management’s decision to use the pandemic as an excuse to attempt to cut our annual 2% cost of living adjustment in bargaining with the Coalition of Graduate Employees union.
An annual COLA is the only way graduate student employees at OSU — who are paid a maximum of 49% full-time employment — get a raise to keep up with inflation. We work long hours, often in excess of 40 hours a week, to perform necessary research functions, instruct labs and studios, and grade massive piles of homework.
For such little pay, graduate students provide great value to OSU, and I see no reason why our hard-won COLA needs to be cut. Cutting our only annual salary increase is a long-term penalty to graduate students for a short-term crisis.
I am lucky to still have a job in these hard times, but I am struggling to get by on the wages I am paid. As costs continue to rise, I worry for graduate students who will come after me. I am barely able to afford housing, food and transportation costs on my pay.
Corvallis has a high cost of living, and I currently have a month’s salary tied up in apartment deposits alone. I have had to borrow money from family members for unexpected expenses to stay afloat. Please help CGE prevent OSU from using the pandemic to take away the COLA it took 14 years to receive.
Kelly Rodman
Corvallis
