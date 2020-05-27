Mailbag: Pandemic used as excuse to cut COLA

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I am writing to draw attention to Oregon State University management’s decision to use the pandemic as an excuse to attempt to cut our annual 2% cost of living adjustment in bargaining with the Coalition of Graduate Employees union.

An annual COLA is the only way graduate student employees at OSU — who are paid a maximum of 49% full-time employment — get a raise to keep up with inflation. We work long hours, often in excess of 40 hours a week, to perform necessary research functions, instruct labs and studios, and grade massive piles of homework.

For such little pay, graduate students provide great value to OSU, and I see no reason why our hard-won COLA needs to be cut. Cutting our only annual salary increase is a long-term penalty to graduate students for a short-term crisis.

I am lucky to still have a job in these hard times, but I am struggling to get by on the wages I am paid. As costs continue to rise, I worry for graduate students who will come after me. I am barely able to afford housing, food and transportation costs on my pay.