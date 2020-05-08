Mailbag: Peoria Road has chemical fog

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Peoria Road is a gorgeous drive with many attractions. However, due to pesticide spraying, anyone with asthma or sensitivities to chemicals should be prepared to drive into an invisible chemical fog.

In late August 2016, at Nixon Drive, we drove into a half-mile-long area with an overwhelming chemical odor. Late in the afternoon of May 17, 2017, south of Pine Grove Drive and American Drive, a yellow biplane was spraying on the west side of Peoria Road. Again, there was an invisible chemical fog on the road.

After the second episode, I called four different government and agriculture entities to report this dangerous air pollution. I asked why the road couldn’t be posted at both ends of an area to be sprayed and only got excuses about how they couldn’t do that because decisions are made last minute depending on weather and wind conditions.

I suggested that sandwich boards could be set up announcing potential spraying dates. Boards could also be set up immediately prior to spraying. I got nowhere.

My concern, as I told each person I talked to, was that I wasn’t sensitive or allergic, but how would this affect someone who was? Shouldn’t they have a warning of what they were driving into? Defeated in finding anyone who cared, I gave up. Susan Sheythe’s letter of Jan. 5 shows the problem continues.