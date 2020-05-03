Mailbag: PERS needs to be self-supporting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We get our daily dose of climate and political name-calling while the major problem is ignored. $26 billion is the amount of debt that PERS has cost the state. Our teachers are doing a fine job of making the students aware of the environment, but I suggest a math lesson.

Last year $1.4 billion was the contribution to the PERS account. Over the same period $4.7 billion was paid out. At $3.3 billion a year negative cash flow, how long will it be before the state goes broke? The governor is wanting $2 billion in new taxes for education, police and firemen when she has already spent the existing funds for these departments on PERS.

So what is the answer to this problem? Make PERS self-supporting by ballot measure to make it illegal to use our tax money for a private retirement system. Next, impeach Gov. Brown for misuse of public funds. Do not re-elect any incumbent as they are the ones leading us down this destructive path.

Pay attention to what is happening and hold our elected officials accountable. Send a message to the state that they may hear. Do not re-elect any incumbent because they are not doing their job. The last session was shut down by the refusal of the Democrats to put the environmental bill to a public vote. It's a shame that our representatives treat us with such disrespect. Use your vote. Save Oregon.