Mailbag: Please reopen the forest to public

I just returned from attempting to hike from the Lewisburg Saddle, where I found McDonald Forest closed to the public. Why?

The alleged reason for closure is that folks could not maintain the mandatory 6-foot spacing on roads and trails. The Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department didn’t have that problem; they put out signs suggesting that folks follow the simple rules of social distancing. Keeping these spaces open gives local people, young and old, an opportunity to recreate outdoors, a welcome change from self-imposed isolation in place.

During the COVID-19 crisis, recreating in our neighborhood forest and open spaces is essential for mental, emotional and physical health. I was pleased to see this topic addressed in Dr. Anna Jolles’ “As I See It” contribution in the March 27th) Gazette-Times. I fully support her analysis and strongly encourage the College of Forestry (from which I am retired) to rescind its misguided policy on public access to McDonald Forest.

Robert Griffiths

Corvallis

