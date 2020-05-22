Mailbag: Please wear a mask

Oregon State University researchers last week tested 455 random people, and found that 23 people out of 10,000 had been infected! With a population of 60,000 less 15,000 who went home because college closed to live classes, we have maybe 45,000 bodies in town so 23x4.5 = 103.5 people!

The morning of May 9, I went to Subway at 53rd Street and Highway 34/20. My friend and I had masks on, the other 12 customers did not, and people making sandwiches did not. I will not buy takeout food from people not using masks again. I am 74 years old. I had pneumonia for two months last fall and almost died, and am in the highest death rate group.