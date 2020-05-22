Mailbag: Please wear a mask

We have 103 people with COVID-19 in Corvallis!
Oregon State University researchers last week tested 455 random people, and found that 23 people out of 10,000 had been infected! With a population of 60,000 less 15,000 who went home because college closed to live classes, we have maybe 45,000 bodies in town so 23x4.5 = 103.5 people!
The morning of May 9, I went to Subway at 53rd Street and Highway 34/20. My friend and I had masks on, the other 12 customers did not, and people making sandwiches did not. I will not buy takeout food from people not using masks again. I am 74 years old. I had pneumonia for two months last fall and almost died, and am in the highest death rate group.
People in Oregon do not understand that masks really work.
George Shaw
Corvallis
