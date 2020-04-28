Mailbag: Psych drugs also kill seniors

Horrors! The very thought of the old and dying actually dying? Can’t allow that! It’s inhumane.
But Americans spending $167,600 per person getting Cadillac, interventionist medical care during their last year of life (Centers for Disease Control, 2018), often barely alive — that’s great! The wonders of medicine! Bring it on!
You’d think exiting more expeditiously might be preferable to depriving your offspring of a significant portion of $167K spent on last-year-of-life health care costs.
In truth, coronavirus isn’t killing us — it’s just a straw breaking the camel’s back or smokers of Camels. The individual was already 95% expired via old age and the American diet, killer of renown. You know, the one that changed XXX from a poison to a shirt size?
Wait, didn’t he eat 3,556 cheap cheeseburgers, guzzle 7,211 Cokes, hammer 12,897 beers and avoid vegetables? What a buffet! That’s all unrelated to why they died at 62, right? The coronavirus just flew in and killed ‘em. It was COVID-19! Terrors!
Stop it — but keep them medicated and semi-functioning in elder care facilities — where the deadly serious Cochrane Collaboration (international scientists and doctors dedicated to accurately assessing drug safety and effectiveness) says more than 500,000 seniors die yearly from effects of vastly overprescribed psychiatric drugs.
Foisting psych drugs on helpless seniors constitutes a veritable drug holocaust in broad daylight — which “public health authorities” ignore while freaking out about a “pandemic” killing perhaps 100,000 — and substantially due to our “fake president.” Anyone see a colossal contradiction here?
Chris C. Foulke
Corvallis
