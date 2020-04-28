Mailbag: Psych drugs also kill seniors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Horrors! The very thought of the old and dying actually dying? Can’t allow that! It’s inhumane.

But Americans spending $167,600 per person getting Cadillac, interventionist medical care during their last year of life (Centers for Disease Control, 2018), often barely alive — that’s great! The wonders of medicine! Bring it on!

You’d think exiting more expeditiously might be preferable to depriving your offspring of a significant portion of $167K spent on last-year-of-life health care costs.

In truth, coronavirus isn’t killing us — it’s just a straw breaking the camel’s back or smokers of Camels. The individual was already 95% expired via old age and the American diet, killer of renown. You know, the one that changed XXX from a poison to a shirt size?

Wait, didn’t he eat 3,556 cheap cheeseburgers, guzzle 7,211 Cokes, hammer 12,897 beers and avoid vegetables? What a buffet! That’s all unrelated to why they died at 62, right? The coronavirus just flew in and killed ‘em. It was COVID-19! Terrors!