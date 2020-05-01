Mailbag: Public Works to be commended

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Public Works should be commended for prioritizing safety in their re-striping proposal for Circle Boulevard. As a driver on this road, I frequently get passed by cars going well over 35 mph.

It doesn’t make sense to keep a road design that encourages passing and speeding in our neighborhood. As a bicyclist, I’ve had a few close calls on this road with cars edging into the narrow bike lane and pushing me toward parked cars. Does it make sense to keep a road design that ensures these discouraging close calls (and worse) will keep happening?

While driving toward the 17th Street crosswalk, I’ve been confused by a car in the next lane slowing down quickly when that same car blocked my view of a pedestrian trying to cross the street. Given the tragic events in south town, it makes no sense to keep a crosswalk design that confuses drivers and gives a false sense of security to pedestrians.

Traffic studies from other cities show that the proposed re-striping would reduce car crashes and speeding without affecting traffic volume. Reducing the number of car lanes will allow for bike lanes to be widened and buffered so that they are safer and encourage more people to take more trips by bike. Most importantly, the new design will reduce driver error at the mid-street crosswalk and proactively protect pedestrians.