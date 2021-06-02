Mailbag: Questions about drug consequences

In contrast to the Albany Democrat-Herald’s editorial stance, I applaud the Linn County Board of Commissioners for its acknowledgement that parents (the adults in the room) are and should be the final arbiters of whether their minor children will receive medications, including medications deemed “emergency use authorizations” granted by government actors.

EUAs are not “approved” drugs in the usual sense. Rather, they are typically used when all other avenues of care have been exhausted and the patient is either terminal, or nearly so.

There are still many unanswered questions pertaining to the long-term consequences of these drugs, and parents will do well to consider carefully. It is they who will suffer if their children should be harmed.

M. Richner

Millersburg

