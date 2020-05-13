Mailbag: Reader skeptical of global warming

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I listen to the news because I need information about how to vote. I don't need just statements. I need proof.

In listening to the news I have heard statements like we shouldn't fly in airplanes because they develop too much carbon dioxide for this world to absorb plus it causes the earth to heat. I think you already know that that statement does not supply enough information for us to be convinced one way or another that it is true.

Carbon dioxide is heavier than air. It will fall to the earth and be absorbed by plants, and become part of plant growth. Considering the miles that planes fly over is it not possible that carbon dioxide helps the plants? Is it possible that the plants take more carbon dioxide out of the air than planes add to the air?

If carbon dioxide causes the earth to warm, tell me how they know the earth is warming. Different places in the earth have different temperatures all year long. How do the experts average those temperatures to come up with the small amounts of earth warming?

They say the ocean is increasing in depth. The earth has ocean heights in different places. The ocean has to be observed for a long period of time before you can determine its height.

I don't need details, but I would like more information that the news is correct.