Mailbag: Reader surprised to be lumped in

I was rather surprised to find my name lumped in with a list of (presumed) Trump supporters in Barbara Love’s April 21 letter.

Regular readers of the Editor’s Mailbag will recall that I have clearly stated on several occasions in these pages that I resigned from the Republican Party in 2016 when Mr. Trump secured its nomination, and I did not vote for him.

It was also stated, in these exact words, that the reason for my actions was that I consider Mr. Trump to be a truly disgusting human being and I don’t want my name associated with an organization that would offer such an individual as its candidate. (This also, of course, precluded my flipping parties, registering as a Democrat, and voting for Mrs. Clinton; she, too, is a truly disgusting human being.)

Rest assured, Ms. Love, I will not vote for Mr. Trump this November either. But I would also not vote for an old, old man who will become an octogenarian prior to finishing his second year in office.

In any event, Ms. Love, you owe me an apology.

John Brenan

Corvallis

