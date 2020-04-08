Mailbag: Reducing lanes on Circle a bad idea

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This letter is in response to the “Repaving method an issue” story (GT 30 March 2020).

When I first heard of the “road diet” idea, I thought it was so stupid that no one would give it serious consideration.

First, in case no one else has noticed, the great majority of traffic on Circle Boulevard is automobiles. It is just stupid to suggest that the majority of users should be inconvenienced for a handful of cyclists.

Second, we should make efforts to get bicycles off our major thoroughfares and away from heavy motorized vehicle traffic. Mixing slow pedal traffic with larger, higher-speed vehicles is dangerous.

Third, cramming four lanes of traffic into two will cause traffic to slow and increase lines at stoplights. Autos and trucks get better gas mileage at higher speeds. Reducing speed from 35 to 25 mph will cause about a 25% increase in fuel consumption for average automobiles. Reducing traffic speed and increasing delays at signals will increase pollution.