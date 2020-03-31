Mailbag: Relief bill story was deeply flawed

Once again the Democrat-Herald and their willing accomplices in the media omitted most of the facts concerning the coronavirus relief bill. I know the Democrat-Herald would have printed the facts eventually, right? Of course, that would go against their anti-Trump narrative.

Earlier in the week this paper referred to the holdup of the bill and basically mentioned in other words that the Democrats were trying to make sure the bill was not being abused. Not your exact words, but the gist.

You wrote that knowing that it was not true. You knew full well about all of the pork inserted in the bill. $300 million for foreign refugees? $800 million for the humanities and arts? $100 million for NASA?

How about the mandate for ballot harvesting and automatic visa extension for all foreign workers and same day voter registration for the 2020 election?

The only workers the Democrats cared about were the unions who get them elected.

Trump was truly right when he said that the media were the enemy of the people.

Guess that is why your paper is on the brink of extinction.

Dennis Marks

Albany

