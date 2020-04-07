Mailbag: Reopen college forest trails

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The recent closure of the Oregon State University College of Forestry forests to public access seems ill advised for several reasons.

People obviously need to get out, especially in our community where the outdoor emphasis is so strong. By closing the forests, you are shifting all the use to other trails in and around the city, creating a situation where people are really more likely to have unneeded contact.

We are a well-educated and aware community here, and I think you underestimate our ability and commitment to follow the COVID-19 guidelines. Lastly, Kate Brown just overturned her closure of state trails for the same reasons.

Please reconsider your closure and open up the college forest trails as soon as possible.

Sarah Greene and Chris Kiilsgaard

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0