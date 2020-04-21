Mailbag: Reopen McDonald/Dunn trails

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I would like to join the chorus of folks urging the Oregon State University College of Forestry to reopen the McDonald-Dunn trails.

As an OSU grad and someone who has donated to help maintain and create local trails, I find the decision to close those pathways very disheartening. There is so little we can do during this lockdown, that walking and hiking is a very necessary mental, emotional and physical outlet for many people — especially those of us with canine family members.

OSU is not a police force, so their claim that they cannot enforce the social distancing guidelines seems insincere. That responsibility lies completely with the walkers and hikers. And in my experience during the last few weeks, it is being carefully and strictly followed by all on the trails.

As noted in several other letters, the Albany and Corvallis parks and recreation departments have kept their trails open. To them — many, many thanks!

But the closure of the OSU forests simply pushes more people onto the few available trails left open. I can’t quite figure out how OSU is helping stop the spread of the virus with their decision to close their trails.

I respectfully request OSU to reconsider and reverse the current trail closure.