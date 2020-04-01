Mailbag: Response to virus an overreaction

A little perspective on the COVID-19 panic: The seasonal flu (CDC 2019-2020 burden estimates), from October of 2019 to March 20, 2020, infected about 38 million Americans, caused 400,000 hospitalizations, and killed 24,000 — without much notice.

Put another way, the flu has infected about one in 10 of us but caused less than one death per 10,000 people.

Of course, this COVID virus can be 10 times more infectious, and we do have only 800,000-900,000 hospital beds in the country.

So far (as of March 28), there are about 85,000 COVID cases nationwide and some 1,300 deaths. I can’t find any stats on number of hospitalizations, just the overly-fearful note that hospitalizations increased 40%, without saying 40% from what! Connecticut’s Mirror reports some 2,652 hospital beds in Connecticut available for virus patients, while they have just 1,291 test-positive people, 173 hospitalizations and 27 deaths — not exactly overwhelming their system.

I'm in the demographic (82, husband 92) that is more apt to die; still, I believe we’ve overreacted, inflicting excessive financial hardship on small businesses and hourly workers. I also agree with one recent writer that closing forests to hiking is counterproductive, and with a recent Thiessen op-ed that the shutdown is unsustainable.