Mailbag: Road diet may work for a small group

In reference to Wendy Byrne’s letter that appeared May 20, I agree that “In Corvallis, we should use data and research to drive planning, not emotion...”

Here is the data as presented by Corvallis Public Works: At the intersection of Circle Boulevard and Highland Drive, the average volume of cars per day is 12,400. The average queue of westbound cars backed up at the intersection is normally 15.1. Post-road diet, this number is expected to be 46.2 cars. Currently, the average wait time to move through the intersection is 26.3 seconds. Post-road diet: 105.7 seconds.

Number of pedestrian accidents in the last 10 years on Circle: 0. Number of accidents involving bicyclists: 7.

There are no evaluation criteria to determine the success or failure of this “pilot” program. There has been no public process. This stretch of Circle has a fire station (response time will increase), the Boys & Girls Club, and access to three schools. Parents will avoid Circle when taking kids to school and use Cleveland Avenue or Garfield Avenue instead, thus increasing our cut-through traffic and making those streets less safe.