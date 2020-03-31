Mailbag: Send relief funding where it's needed

I would like to know why monies are being given to big businesses, airlines, museums, libraries, etc. Surely big businesses and airlines have insurance policies. Why is money being given to the IRS, Peace Corps, the Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration (the world is in quarantine; how many refugees are there to help?). Why does John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts receiving money or, for that matter, public broadcasting (doesn't the public support them?). The National Museum and Library Services Board and National Endowment for the Arts receiving taxpayer monies? Really, how have they been affected?

I would love to see the monies go to small businesses all over America. The hospitals and medical field, which are begging for supplies. The people sitting at home worrying on how they pay bills and buy groceries who are lacking because they have been quarantined and lost their income. I suggest all Americans write our representatives, the Senate and House, and our president to spend the monies where the need is. If someone can explain to me why the IRS and others need the money before hungry citizens, I am willing to listen with an open mind.