Mailbag: Shame on our governor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Our governor, through executive order, has closed down our state.

She has closed the state parks, including the wayside ones along the coast that are nothing more than a viewpoint or a place to park your car for a stroll along the beach. She has also closed the jetties at Newport, as I suppose we are not smart enough to distance ourselves while taking a stroll on the beach or fishing.

Or instead of closing RV parks, why not limit the number of RVs allowed in the park? It seems that in her hurry to exercise her dictatorial power, we have thrown all reason and common sense out the window. Once again the government has decided that we are not smart enough to decide how to keep ourselves safe.

After all, her paycheck and those of her cronies won’t stop, as is the norm with our government. Do as I say, not as I do. Time for a change come the next election, but I doubt that will happen. People in this state seem to have less say in their own lives every day.

Dick Creaser

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0