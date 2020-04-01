Mailbag: Shelter pets need help during crisis

COVID-19 will likely become a shelter pet crisis in Oregon unless we as a community respond. It is a matter of time. Most Oregon animal shelters and rescues have undergone temporary loss of staff and volunteers yet at the same time have seen a surge in surrenders. Adoptions, fosters and pet food donations are more important now than ever.

Please contact SafeHaven Humane Society to find out how you can help. You can find their wish list on social media and their website. They also operate a free pet food bank to support Linn County’s most vulnerable members. You can support that program either through a financial and/or pet food donation.

This important program helps ensure that entire families can stay together, rather than risk their pet being separated and/or surrendered to an animal shelter during this unimaginable crisis. For more information about caring for your pets while facing the challenges of COVID-19, visit www.humanesociety.org.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kelly Peterson

Oregon Senior State Director

The Humane Society of the United States

Portland

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0