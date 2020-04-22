Mailbag: Sherrie Sprenger ready to lead

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For certain, we are all in a period of challenge and unpredictability. There are bright spots as well. For Linn County residents, one of the brightest spots for the future of our county is that Sherrie Sprenger is a candidate for commissioner.

Electing Sherrie Sprenger is a way we can predict that the position will be filled with the most qualified, experienced, knowledgeable and high-integrity person. One who has a proven record of serving for the greater good of those she represents. That she is already well known and connected throughout the entire county will allow her to step into the responsibilities on Day One.

Now, more than ever, it is critical that voters choose wisely. All our communities and citizens will have needs greater than can be predicted. Linn County residents deserve the absolute best. Please vote for Sherrie Sprenger for commissioner. She will show up and work hard for everyone.

Jo Ann McQueary

Sweet Home

