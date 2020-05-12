Mailbag: Shortages caused by poor planning

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Frank Lathen (Mailbag, April 30) blames the shortages caused by the coronavirus on modern manufacturing techniques, such as just-in-time.

First of all, these processes were not driven by accountants, as Mr. Lathen claims, but by manufacturing and materials managers. I know this, as I was a manager in component plants for a large electronics manufacturer and implemented the JIT process in one of them. I was skeptical at first, but it worked out very well in reducing inventory and improving efficiency as we reduced setup times and dedicated machinery to some products.

The supply chain is managed using computerized material requirements planning systems that are updated daily. Problems arise when demand suddenly increases because of large sales increases or new products.

The MRP system then increases orders for raw materials down the supply chain, which puts constraints on suppliers depending on their capacity. Capacity can be increased temporarily by working overtime, but real increased output will require buying additional equipment and hiring workers neither of which can happen overnight.