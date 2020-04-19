Mailbag: Sprenger a natural for county post

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sherrie Sprenger for Linn County commissioner! I met Sherrie as a young deputy sheriff K9 handler over 30 years ago and trained with her for several years. We had continued connections after that. Sherrie is kind, professional and dedicated to anything she puts her mind and talents to.

Sherrie has served in the state Legislature for 12 years serving rural Oregon communities and representing us, "the little guy/gal." Her connections and relationships within the state Capitol will be a great benefit to Linn County, and I have no doubt she could step directly into the role of county commissioner, ready to serve Linn County residents.

If you live in Linn County I strongly urge you to check out Sherrie's web page, read what she stands for and vote for Sherrie in the May primary and in November. Sherrie Sprenger for Linn County commissioner!

Craig Ziegenhagel

Millersburg

