Mailbag: Sprenger for commissioner

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We will be voting for Sherrie Sprenger for Linn County commissioner because of her knowledge and history of working in Salem as our state representative.

With the political fighting going on in Oregon we need someone who can pick up the phone and have a discussion and discuss the wants and want not of the residents of Linn County.

I believe experience is going to be more important than anything else during these times. We who are based in agriculture need representation from all levels of government groups, including the county level. Agriculture in Linn County provides hundreds, if not thousands, of jobs, and we are still working.

Sherrie will listen, and actually knows how to get things done.

Gary Weaver

Scio

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0