Mailbag: Sprenger honest, caring, committed

I have known Sherrie Sprenger for four years and consider her a close friend. I find her to be a person of great honesty and integrity. She stands for truth and does what is right. She respects the law and approaches situations and issues with confidence. She is reasonable and has consistently demonstrated the capacity to work with people who share diverse perspectives.
Sherrie is accessible and cares deeply for our community and this county. She has represented us with excellence at this state’s capital for 12 years. I will be voting for her to fill the Linn County commissioner position because I can confidently say she is more than qualified and will serve us well!
Anita Robinson
Albany
