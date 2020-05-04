Mailbag: Sprenger will hit ground running

It is vital that we vote our values, so I will be voting for Sherrie Sprenger for Linn County commissioner. During these tough times it is vital to have experience and effective leadership on the County Commission. Sherrie has excellent qualifications and proven strong leadership. She has been representing parts of Linn County since 2008 as a state representative. This means she understands how government works and how to get things done.
I especially appreciate her thoughtful leadership. She uses her excellent listening skills to seek out new ideas and different perspectives. Sherrie carefully weighs alternatives, considers possible outcomes and develops reasonable positions. She is approachable and engaged and is genuinely committed to serving her constituents. Please join me in voting for Sherrie Sprenger for Linn County commissioner. I am confident that she can hit the ground running on day one of her term.
Debbie Burns
Crabtree
