Mailbag: Step outside every evening

Mailbag: Step outside every evening

{{featured_button_text}}

Starting tonight and continuing every night until the crisis is over, I encourage you to step outside at 7 p.m., stand in your driveway, wave at your neighbors, howl like a wolf, do jumping jacks, anything that will bring a smile to your face and that of others.

Please remain on your own property so as not to spread any germs/virus. Apartment dwellers, open a window. Please no air horns, cowbells or banging on pans. This is to be fun, not irritating.

AnnaLiese M. Moran

Corvallis

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News