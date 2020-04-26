Mailbag: Support Coleman in Dist. 17 race

It is with confidence I support Susan Coleman for state representative in District 17. I’ve known Susan for several years and have always admired her leadership, personable qualities and dedication to her community. Because she has worked at the Capitol for almost two years, she has experienced firsthand what it takes to be a representative. I have no doubt she will listen to the needs of fellow Oregonians and work tirelessly to represent our area.
Deborah Rehart
Sweet Home
