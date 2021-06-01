 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Support efforts to recall Nearman
Mailbag: Support efforts to recall Nearman

Mike Nearman has been charged with letting armed protesters into the Capitol building in Salem.

He has continually voted against supporting education, efforts to stem climate change, environmental protection policies and health care for all Oregonians. He has been against every bill that would improve the lives of Oregonians in his district. The current efforts to recall this ineffectual, negative representative should be wholeheartedly supported. Please join this effort to bring effective and responsible representation to District 23.

James Lucas

Corvallis

 

