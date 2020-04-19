Mailbag: Support Johnson for Linn commission

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am writing to offer my support of Kerry Johnson for county commissioner. I have known Kerry for several years and cannot think of a better person to represent the residents of Linn County. Kerry is experienced in government (having been appointed to the Oregon Racing Commission by Gov. Kulongoski in 2007) and has years of experience in private enterprise, helping her husband Dr. Doug Johnson run their local dental practice as well as being a director at Albany-based Willamette Community Bank.

Kerry has also been active at the Linn County Fair in many capacities.

Kerry is an energetic and enthusiastic person and is prepared to make the personal sacrifices required to help lead the citizens of Linn County to a better future for themselves and the generations that will follow.

Small business, agriculture, veterans, public safety, and health care and access are but a few of the things Kerry will dedicate her energy and ideas to.

Your vote is precious; cast it for Kerry Johnson and you'll be casting a vote for a healthier, safer and more prosperous Linn County!

Craig Miller

Eugene

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0