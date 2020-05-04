Mailbag: Supporting Balmer for Supreme Court

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I urge you to vote for the incumbent, Hon. Thomas Balmer, for the Supreme Court.

I’ve known Justice Balmer for many years and worked closely with him on the Oregon Judicial Department’s Oregon E-Court project during the first part of his term as chief justice (2012-2018). He was elected chief justice by his fellow justices on the court, which is a very high compliment indeed.

Justice Balmer has been a consistent workhorse at the Supreme Court since he was appointed there in 2001. He has written over 200 opinions on the court — a large number. He consistently demonstrates a committed interest in and knowledge of the law. He is a leader among his colleagues.

The aspect of Tom Balmer I saw as I got to know him over the years was his natural humility and his tremendous integrity. Nothing is more important than these traits on the court. When our local court faced budget uncertainties during the recession, he came to Albany to meet with our staff and judges and to listen to our concerns. This was simply typical of Balmer; he cares about the work of the courts and the people involved.

I urge you to join me in voting for Thomas Balmer for Supreme Court at the upcoming election. Oregon needs his insight, experience and integrity.