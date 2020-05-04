Mailbag: Supporting Johnson for Linn commission

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Being a business owner here in Linn County, I highly support Kerry Johnson as Linn County commissioner. I have known her for years; our relationship stems from the Linn County Fair Board, Willamette Community Bank the dental office and much more. She is a strong leader in our community as well as the county, sitting on many boards and all of her gracious volunteer work.

One thing I know for certain is that she cares about Linn County and all of the individuals that reside in it, and that her heart lies in that of small businesses as she has tirelessly been involved in them for her entire life. I have every ounce of faith that she will be a voice for everyone in the community now and moving forward.

Having the pleasure of working with her on both a personal and professional level, I have no doubts of her ability to do a great job in any endeavor she takes on. Including that of a seat as one of our Linn County commissioners. I know she will listen to the people of Linn County and use all of her skills and knowledge to continue to support a system that supports all of its members. So I ask you to please join me in supporting Kerry Johnson for Linn County commissioner. I believe that she deserves the vote!

Steve Perlenfein

Albany

