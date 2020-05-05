Mailbag: Suspending rights could save lives

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In Mr. Richner’s letter of April 22 he stated that:

1. “Leaders” have no right to abrogate our freedoms.

2. There are no exceptions to the Bill of Rights.

3. Leaders are giving themselves dictatorial authority.

I’ll comment in reverse order.

3. I agree. On April 13, President Trump said, "When somebody’s president of the United States, the authority is total."

No dictators for me either!

2. Yes, there are exceptions, to all of them! First Amendment, freedom of speech: You can’t libel or slander someone. Second Amendment: You can’t own a machine gun. Fourth through Eighth: Internment of American citizens of Japanese descent.

1. Yes they can, and, specifically, about contagious diseases, like today.

In 1906, Mary Mallon worked as a cook for a family in New York. She infected 11 members of that family; two died. In 1907 she was placed in isolation and in 1910 was released after agreeing not to work as a cook. She lied, started working again under an assumed name and, as a result, infected another 110, with two more dying. She was then isolated until she died in 1938.