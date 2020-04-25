Mailbag: Thank you for road diet plan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thank you, Corvallis Public Works, for proposing a road diet plan for Circle Boulevard, implementing part of the Transportation System Plan many residents worked on.

Reducing Circle from five driving lanes to three will improve safety for bicyclists and pedestrians, reduce motor vehicle speeds, and make this public right of way more attractive and useful for more people. The data show that vehicle volumes are well below the threshold requiring detailed analysis.

But the plan recommendations for keeping five lanes at major intersections is problematic. Drivers turning right on a red light won’t see approaching pedestrians or cyclists blocked from view by cars on their left. Drivers will zoom ahead to get in front of others when the lanes merge again (like they do on Harrison west of Kings), endangering drivers and other users.

The volume-to-capacity metric used as justification assumes increasing traffic and gives priority to motor vehicle movement on our public streets. Many intersections have bus stops where stopped buses would block the bike land and the right-hand vehicle lane.