Mailbag: Thank you to city government

I write to express my gratitude to Corvallis government for operating in a collaborative, supportive manner throughout the permit submission process to replace windows at a College Hill National Historic District residence.

Additionally, I’d like to thank the planning division office staff, who were extremely helpful and offered detailed guidance to complete the application for review by the Historic Resources Commission.

The HRC considered my application very thoughtfully; however, it wasn’t approved, due to lack of information. I’m not a professional architect or designer, and didn’t use a computer-aided design program or other resources to provide elevation drawings to scale and site plan. New to the application process and disappointed, I attempted to provide additional information to the HRC.

However, due to a procedural snag, I was required to appeal the HRC decision to the Corvallis City Council. At the May 18 council meeting, I presented additional information to support my submission, and felt I was heard and treated with respect.